Feature Multi-color editing Norde Source detects all the different colors in your icon set and lets you change a particular color once for the whole set.

Feature Resize on the fly Change the size of all your icons in one go. Select the size you need and export all the icons you want in one go.

Feature Export Export one or multiple icons to SVG, PNG, JPG, WebP and Vue.js. React component coming soon!

Feature Search Find the right icon quickly by using the search bar.

Feature Drag & drop Drag icons straight into your favorite design tool or to any folder on your system.